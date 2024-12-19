BBC director claims RT, Chinese media are winning ‘cognitive war’

(MENAFN) BBC Director Tim Davie has expressed concern that RT and Chinese outlets are gaining public trust and engaging in a "cognitive war" to influence global audiences. During a parliamentary hearing, Davie argued for continued funding of the BBC World Service, which broadcasts in around 40 languages to a claimed 320 million people weekly. He warned that the rise of disinformation and fake news, particularly from these state-backed outlets, threatens Western media’s influence.



Davie pointed out that trust in outlets like RT is growing, which he attributed to their strategic placement and message control. He referred to this as cognitive warfare, aimed at winning over hearts and minds globally. The BBC chief also discussed the challenges posed by budget cuts, including job losses and radio broadcast cancellations, which he claimed have weakened the BBC's role in combating disinformation.



Davie’s concerns echo similar ones raised by the US State Department, which has targeted RT with sanctions, citing its influence on global perceptions of the Ukraine conflict. He also pointed to the growing popularity of RT’s Spanish-language services in Latin America, a region where US-backed outlets like Voice of America have minimal impact. Both Davie and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) argue that greater financial investment is needed to counter this growing influence.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011416