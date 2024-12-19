11 Militants Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan Army

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The office of the Pakistan announced that 11 were killed in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, the operations were carried out over the past 48 hours and resulted in significant casualties.

The first operation, conducted in the Tank district, led to the deaths of seven militants during clashes with the Pakistan Army.

In two other operations in North Waziristan and the Mohmand region, four additional militants were killed.

The army's public relations office reported that a cache of weapons was also seized during these operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent months, with frequent clashes between Pakistani security forces and insurgents.

Reports indicate that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains highly active in the region, contributing to the ongoing unrest.

The recent operations highlight the Pakistan Army's intensified efforts to counter the growing militant threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, sustainable peace will require addressing the underlying factors driving insurgency, including socio-economic challenges and regional instability.

Effective collaboration between government forces and local communities is crucial to dismantle militant networks and establish long-term security in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram