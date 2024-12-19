At Least 9 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Yemen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that intense Israeli on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, and the coastal city of Hodeidah have resulted in at least nine fatalities.

According to the Associated Press, Israel launched early Thursday, December 19, targeting Houthi positions in Yemen.

The Israeli military stated that the operation was pre-planned and involved two waves of strikes, starting early Thursday morning and carried out by 14 fighter jets.

Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-affiliated channel, reported that at least nine people were killed in the strikes on the port city of Hodeidah, citing its correspondent in the area.

The escalation follows the Houthis' announcement on Wednesday that they had fired several missiles toward Tel Aviv.

The Associated Press noted that Thursday's strikes increase the risk of heightened conflict between Israel and Yemen's Houthi forces.

Israel's Defense Minister warned in response to the attacks, stating,“Anyone who raises a hand against the State of Israel will have their hand cut off. Anyone who harms us will face sevenfold retaliation.”

The recent escalation underscores the fragile state of the region, with growing tensions between Israel and the Houthis threatening to spill over into broader regional instability. Both sides' aggressive rhetoric and retaliatory actions increase the likelihood of prolonged conflict.

Efforts for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement are crucial to prevent further loss of life and to stabilize the region. Without such measures, the ongoing violence risks spiraling into a larger and more devastating confrontation.

