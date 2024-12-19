European auto market drops 1.9 percent in November

(MENAFN) European auto drops 1.9 percent in November



The European passenger auto market declined 1.9 percent yearly in the previous month, repealing development witnessed in the previous month, with France controlling the decrease, as per reported by an industry group on Thursday.



New passenger auto recordings in the EU in the previous month amounted to 869,816 points, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) stated.



France faces the sharpest decline at 12.7 percent, followed by Italy with a 10.8 percent drop, whereas Germany stayed approximately even, shuffling down 0.5 percent. Spain was the single main EU market to reveal development, increasing 6.4 percent.



The battery-electric car market stock for November dropped to 15 percent from 16.3 percent in the previous year, and rates declined 9.5 percent.



During the first eleven months of 2024, new auto recordings in the 27-member bloc increased faintly 0.4 percent, hitting 8.7 million points.



Spain's auto market developed 5.1 percent in the mentioned period, whereas France faced a 3.7 percent decline, and Germany and Italy faced lesser drops of 0.4 percent as well as 0.2 percent, respectively.

