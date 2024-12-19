Zionist regime’s military occupies additional Syrian territory

(MENAFN) The Zionist regime’s military forces have made significant advances in southern Syria, continuing their of Syrian territories. According to news sources, the Israeli has seized additional areas, particularly focusing on the Yarmouk River and the Al-Wehda Dam in the southern part of the country. This move is part of Israel's ongoing aggression and territorial expansion in Syria, as reported by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV Network on Tuesday.



While the Israeli forces have made gains in some regions, they have faced resistance in others. Notably, the military was unable to gain control of the Beit Jinn area in southern Syria due to local opposition. Despite this setback, Israeli forces remain stationed around the area, maintaining a strong presence in the region. In addition to southern Syria, Israeli forces have also made advances toward eastern Syria, moving into areas such as Koya, Maariyah, and Al Qusayr.



The Israeli military's actions coincide with a period of political instability in Syria, following the recent collapse of the government under President Bashar al-Assad. Taking advantage of the situation, the Israeli army entered southern areas, including the city of Quneitra and a buffer zone that had been established under the 1974 disengagement agreement. These developments represent a significant shift in the region's dynamics, with Israel asserting control over more Syrian territory.



The Israeli actions have sparked strong international reactions, particularly following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement regarding the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement. This announcement has raised concerns worldwide about the potential for further escalation and instability in the region, as countries react to Israel's continued expansion in Syria.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010719