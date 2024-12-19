Oris Propilot X Year Of The Snake Limited Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 19 November 2024:

As Oris's 120th anniversary year celebrations near their conclusion, Chinese New Year and fresh beginnings come into view. Drawing these together, we're delighted to introduce the ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition, an 88-piece edition based on our innovative ProPilot X Calibre 115 and inspired by the spirit and colourways of the Chinese zodiac animal.



In the Chinese zodiac, the snake symbolises wisdom, wealth, agility and intelligence. The zodiac also has five elements – wood, fire, earth, metal and water. This year is wood, which is associated with growth and new beginnings, and represented by the Chinese colour cyan. In keeping, the sinewy, snake-like structure of this special watch's skeletonised dial is finished in cyan, giving it an elegant energy that complements the muted tones of the watch's brushed titanium case and bracelet.



Inside it is Calibre 115, Oris's in-house-developed hand-wound movement that offers a 10-day power reserve and a patented non-linear power reserve indicator, here elevated by a golden hand that takes the form of a snake's tongue. The case back is finished with special engravings signifying the Year of the Snake.



