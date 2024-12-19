Nuclear Energy To Be Most Promising Area Of Ukraine-Poland Cooperation Expert's Opinion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has significant experience in the field of nuclear energy, and Poland is only starting to create its own of nuclear power plants. Hence, strategic partnership in this sphere may be the most promising area of cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw.

The relevant statement was made by International Centre for Chemical Safety and Security (ICCSS) Board President Krzysztof Paturej in an interview with Ukrinform.

As noted by the expert, Poland will purchase nuclear reactors from the United States. The country will be building a nuclear safety system from scratch. At the same time, in his words, Ukrainians have the best experience in this sphere.

“Therefore, Warsaw should establish a strategic partnership with Kyiv on the issue of nuclear safety. Ukraine is the author of extremely progressive solutions in the field of nuclear safety, control technologies and mechanisms. Western countries make use of Ukrainian know-how,” Paturej emphasized.

He mentioned that recently Ukraine had signed a cooperation agreement with the United States in this area. Americans are starting to actively develop the new reactors using Ukrainian nuclear energy developments.

“I am convinced that a strategic partnership in the field of nuclear energy is the most promising direction for the development of cooperation between Poland and Ukraine,” the expert stressed.

A reminder that, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Kyiv is ready to help Warsaw develop the nuclear power industry , as Ukraine has significant experience and competent professionals in this area.