Salesforce hires additional 1,000 employees to focus on selling AI products

(MENAFN) Salesforce is expanding its workforce by hiring an additional 1,000 employees to focus on selling AI products, responding to the growing demand for artificial intelligence solutions among businesses. The move comes as cloud software companies are eager to capitalize on the increasing interest in AI technologies.



According to CEO Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s current employees have nominated 9,000 candidates for the positions that are being advertised. This level of internal interest underscores the significance of AI sales within the company. Last month, Benioff had revealed to Bloomberg that Salesforce was planning to hire 1,000 AI sales staff, reflecting the company’s strategic push into the AI sector.



The new roles will be crucial as Salesforce looks to expand its AI offerings and capitalize on the surge in demand for AI-powered tools across various industries. The company’s investments in AI reflect its desire to stay ahead of competitors in the cloud software market by offering cutting-edge solutions.



In line with its AI ambitions, Salesforce also announced that the second generation of its Agentforce platform, which is designed to automate tasks using artificial intelligence, will be available to customers by February of next year. This platform aims to provide businesses with advanced tools to enhance efficiency and streamline operations through AI-driven automation.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010422