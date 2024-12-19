عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Skanska Renovates Campus In Plano, Texas, USA, For USD 68M, About SEK 720M


12/19/2024 2:16:03 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Collin College for renovations to the Plano campus in Plano, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 68M, about SEK 720M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2024.

The project scope encompasses 19,500 square meter of existing building renovations. This includes a new roof, conversion of existing office and classroom spaces into lab areas, updated MEP systems, expanded kitchen and dining room spaces, theater expansion and a new Police office. Additionally, there will be a general refresh and reconfiguration of administration areas, common spaces, and classrooms. Collin College is a valued repeat client, and this marks the fourth campus that Skanska will be building on.

Work is slated to begin in January 2025 and is expected to reach completion in August of 2026.

For further information please contact:
 Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4084584

The following files are available for download:

20241219 US campus renovation

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109010400


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search