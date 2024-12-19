Lebanese prime minister appreciates Turkey’s solidarity, aid amid harsh situations

(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Premier Najib Mikati on Wednesday showed appreciation for Turkey’s aid as his nation remains to suffer from Israeli strike.



Addressing a bilateral media summit with his host Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, Mikati emphasized the strong and lasting relations among both nations, especially in the humanitarian and realms.



Mikati admitted that the economy, society, and environment in Lebanon have struggled of the Israeli strikes, which have remained regardless of a cease-fire past month after over a year of cross-border strikes.



He highlighted the solidarity Turkey and other Arab countries contributed to Beirut, further noting that this has been of massive necessary to Lebanon during the ongoing difficult time.



"The solidarity you have shown, especially in these difficult times, means a great deal to us. Turkey has always closely followed developments in Lebanon and its support is something we deeply value," Mikati noted.



He also tapped on the wider local context, indicating to the political alterations happening in the Middle East, such as in Syria, which neighbors the two countries, Lebanon as well as Turkey.



Mikati emphasized the demand for global tensions on Israel to stop its moves as it remains to break the cease-fire conditions.

