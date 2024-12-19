AAYDA Advises Drivers Heading Towards Shusha
Date
12/19/2024 1:09:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) has
issued an advisory for drivers heading towards the city of
Shusha.
Azernews reports that the agency has released a statement
addressing this matter.
The statement reads: "Due to snowy and frosty weather
conditions, it is recommended that drivers traveling towards Shusha
city prefer to use the Fuzuli-Khirmizibazar-Shushakend-Shusha
highway as an alternative route."
The advisory aims to ensure the safety of drivers by suggesting
a more reliable route during adverse weather conditions.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109010203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.