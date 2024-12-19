AAYDA Advises Drivers Heading Towards Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) has issued an advisory for drivers heading towards the city of Shusha.

Azernews reports that the agency has released a statement addressing this matter.

The statement reads: "Due to snowy and frosty weather conditions, it is recommended that drivers traveling towards Shusha city prefer to use the Fuzuli-Khirmizibazar-Shushakend-Shusha highway as an alternative route."

The advisory aims to ensure the safety of drivers by suggesting a more reliable route during adverse weather conditions.