NEC Completes New Asia Pacific Submarine Cable

TOKYO, Dec 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced it has finished of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC), a high-performance submarine cable connecting China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong Province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The ADC submarine cable is owned by the ADC Consortium and features multiple pairs of high-capacity optical fibers. It is designed to carry more than 160 Tbps of traffic, enabling high-capacity transmission of data across the East and Southeast Asian regions.







ADC submarine cable inauguration ceremony

The new cable represents a significant achievement as the latest Intra-Asia cable connecting China (Hong Kong SAR), Japan and Singapore in the past eight years, providing essential infrastructure to support the burgeoning traffic demand in the region and opening up new avenues for communication and society's future."

This new cable marks a significant milestone, providing a vital foundation to support the ever-growing communications needs of Asia and the world. The milestone represents the culmination of our efforts to overcome numerous challenges, made possible through steadfast collaboration and partnerships with esteemed stakeholders from various countries, including NEC. We are confident that this cable system will significantly contribute to the development of the AI industry in the Asia region," said Koji Ishii, MC Chairperson of the ADC Consortium.

"NEC has earned the trust of its clients, and the consortium is extremely satisfied with the successful completion of this cable," said Billy Li, MC Co-Chairperson of the ADC Consortium. "It offers the greatest cable capacity and essential diversity required for Asia's major information hubs, enabling telecom carriers and service providers to optimize their network and service planning for sustainable growth."

"NEC is honoured to have taken part in this prestigious project, which will support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications driven by technological advancements in 5G, the cloud, the Internet-of-Things and Artificial Intelligence," said Tomonori Uematsu, Senior Vice President with NEC Corporation. "We thank the consortium for their partnership and for helping us to push the boundaries of numerous challenges to bring this project to fruition."

NEC has been a leading supplier of submarine cable systems for more than 60 years, and has built more than 400,000 km of cable, spanning the earth nearly 10 times. NEC is well-established as a reliable partner in the submarine cable field as a system integrator that provides all aspects of submarine cable operations, including the manufacture and installation of optical submarine cables and repeaters, provision of ocean surveys and route designs, training and delivery testing. NEC's subsidiary OCC Corporation manufactures optical submarine cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000 meters.

About the ADC Consortium

The ADC is a global consortium comprised of leading communications and technology companies, including NT (Thailand), China Telecom, China Unicom, PLDT Inc., Singtel, SoftBank Corp., Tata Communications and Viettel.

