Ambassador Reem Al-Khaled Presents Her Credentials To Germany
Date
12/18/2024 7:09:34 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BERLIN, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador Reem Al-Khaled, presented her credentials to Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday, as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Germany.
The ceremony took place at the Republican Palace in the German capital, Berlin.
Ambassador Al-Khaled told KUNA that she conveyed to President Steinmeier greetings of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
Ambassador Al-Khaled praised the historical and deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Germany at all levels, marking in celebration 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
She asserted on her keenness and aspiration on behalf of Kuwait to bolster bilateral relations and move them to broader horizons in order to achieve everything that serves the peoples of the two countries. (end)
