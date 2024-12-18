Advizorpro Adds Powerful Lead Scoring Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AdvizorPro , the leading provider of prospecting solutions in the services industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest feature: Lead Scoring. Designed to simplify and streamline the way sales professionals prioritize leads, this new tool leverages real-time AI-generated scores to help users instantly identify high-quality prospects, enabling teams to focus on closing more deals with precision and speed.Why Lead Scoring is a Game-ChangerAdvizorPro's Lead Scoring provides sales teams with a smarter way to rank prospects based on their alignment with an Ideal Customer Profile (ICP). By eliminating guesswork and manual effort, the tool ensures that teams spend their time and energy on the most promising opportunities, transforming the sales process into one that is efficient and results-driven.Key Benefits of AdvizorPro's Lead Scoring:🦾 Prioritize Best-Fit Leads with AI-Generated Scores: Advanced AI models analyze AdvizorPro's robust database to identify prospects most likely to convert, giving users a powerful edge in spotting their next big opportunity.⚡️Create Custom Scoring Models in Minutes: Tailor scoring models to your unique business needs. Use customizable weightings and variables, along with insights from demographic, firmographic, and behavioral data, to build scoring criteria that drive success.🕑 Prospect Efficiently with Real-Time Scores: Real-time scores appear directly in search results, allowing users to filter and prioritize leads instantly. No more time wasted on low-potential prospects-just smarter, more targeted outreach.🔎 Full Transparency into Scoring Criteria: Understand exactly why a lead scores high or low with clear, transparent criteria. This empowers teams to confidently prioritize prospects and craft personalized, data-driven outreach strategies.Get Started TodayAdvizorPro's Lead Scoring is now available to all users. Setting up is simple: define your ICP, customize your scoring criteria, and let AI-powered insights transform your prospecting workflow.“With our new Lead Scoring feature, sales teams can cut through the noise and focus on what really matters-building meaningful connections with the right prospects,” said Michael Magnan, CEO & Founder at AdvizorPro.“This tool is designed to make prospecting smarter, faster, and more efficient, helping our users close more deals and achieve greater success.”Ready to experience the future of lead prioritization? Discover AdvizorPro's Lead Scoring today and start closing more deals with confidence and efficiency.About AdvizorProAdvizorPro is a premier provider of wealth and financial services intelligence, helping asset managers, wealthtech firms, and recruiters uncover actionable insights to drive success. With unmatched contact data, enriched profiles, and powerful AI-driven tools, AdvizorPro is the trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their prospecting and business development efforts.For more information, visit .

