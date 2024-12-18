Evolent Announces Dr. Von Nguyen As Incoming Chief Medical Officer, Effective January 1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Longtime CMO Dr. Andrew Hertler to serve as senior advisor and CMO emeritus.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH ), a company focused on achieving better outcomes for people with complex conditions, announced the appointment of Dr. Von Nguyen as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Dr. Nguyen joined Evolent as Chief Clinical Officer in July 2024 after serving as clinical lead for population health at Google. Among other previous roles, he has been Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross North Carolina, Deputy Associate Director of Policy and Strategy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Senior Advisor at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where he helped design value-based programs in specialty and primary care. Trained as a primary care physician, he has worked at clinics for underserved communities in the U.S. and internationally.

"Dr. Nguyen's unique mix of experiences in delivering patient care, shaping health policy and powering clinical innovation at scale position him well to lead Evolent's own clinical quality programs," said Evolent President Dan McCarthy. "As he has already demonstrated in his short time here, Von's background and skills, combined with his profound empathy for patients and his relentless passion for bringing fresh solutions to status quo challenges, will accelerate our efforts to create a higher-quality, more affordable and less fragmented healthcare system."

Dr. Nguyen will succeed Dr. Andrew Hertler, who will move to a part-time role as senior advisor and CMO emeritus after more than a decade at Evolent. Dr. Hertler, a medical oncologist with more than 40 years in the field, will focus on advancing innovation for Evolent's oncology management solution.

"Dr. Hertler is a giant in the field of value-based specialty care and improving patient outcomes, and I am honored to succeed him," said Dr. Nguyen. "I came to Evolent to help accelerate our mission of making care simpler, higher quality, more affordable and more connected for patients dealing with complex health conditions. Our team of over 1,500 doctors, nurses and allied clinicians wake up every day focused on this mission, and I look forward to working with them in my new role to build on Dr. Hertler's strong legacy in the future."

