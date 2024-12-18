Giovani Miguel Shines At Build Safe Connection As Boston Hosts Construction Industry Elite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Build Safe Connection (BSC) proved to be more than just an event; it was a movement. Held at the iconic Huntington Theatre in Boston, this gathering of over 300 construction professionals, innovators, and business leaders highlighted the future of the industry, where safety, innovation, and sustainability go hand in hand.Among the many highlights of the day, Giovani Miguel, founder of Lumber Plus, delivered a standout presentation. Known as a visionary who transformed the lumber industry, Miguel captivated the audience with his story of resilience, innovation, and commitment to sustainability.Those who missed this year's event are already marking their calendars for May 2025, when the next Build Safe Connection promises to reach new heights.Giovani Miguel: From Humble Beginnings to Industry LeaderAs Giovani Miguel stepped onto the stage, his calm yet commanding presence immediately captured the room. Sharing his journey from modest beginnings to becoming the founder of Lumber Plus, the fastest-growing lumberyard in the United States, Miguel inspired attendees with his focus on innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service."Success isn't about where you start-it's about having the vision to see what others don't,” Miguel said, drawing nods and applause from contractors and business leaders alike.In less than three years, Lumber Plus has become a major player in the U.S. construction materials market, operating in 18 states and redefining what it means to serve contractors. Miguel's vision was simple yet revolutionary: to create a“one-stop shop” where contractors could find everything they need to complete their projects.A Premium Lumberyard with a DifferenceMiguel described Lumber Plus as more than just a lumberyard."The Lumber Plus was born to be exactly that-a plus in the lives of contractors,” he explained.“Here, they find America's largest stock of tropical hardwood and everything else they need for finishing their projects.”The company's diverse portfolio includes:Tropical Hardwoods: High-quality Ipe, Cumaru, Garapa, and Angelim, prized for their strength and beauty.Thermowood®: Heat-treated wood for both interior and exterior use.Composite Wood and PVC: Modern, low-maintenance materials designed for today's construction needs."We brought distributor-level inventory to retail,” Miguel said.“Today, Lumber Plus has more tropical hardwood than most distributors in the United States combined.”Sustainability as a CornerstoneAt a time when environmental responsibility is paramount, Lumber Plus has made sustainability a pillar of its success. All materials are certified by leading organizations such as FSC® and Unifloresta, ensuring responsible sourcing practices."Sustainability isn't a compromise-it's an advantage,” Miguel emphasized.“By prioritizing responsible practices, we're delivering value to our customers and protecting the planet for future generations.”This commitment has positioned Lumber Plus as a leader in meeting the growing demand for sustainable building materials across the United States.Expanding HorizonsLumber Plus's growth has been nothing short of remarkable. The company operates multiple locations across 18 states and is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan through franchising, which will allow it to reach even more markets in the coming years.Additionally, Miguel highlighted the launch of US4, a brand dedicated to screws and tools, as an example of the company's commitment to diversifying its offerings to better serve its customers."With focus on customer experience and an unmatched inventory, we've created the lumberyard premium that contractors have been waiting for,” Miguel concluded, receiving a standing ovation.Build Safe Connection: A Day of TransformationWhile Giovani Miguel's presentation was a highlight, the Build Safe Connection offered a full day of insights from industry leaders:Silvio Rodrigues, a Massachusetts roofing icon, shared lessons from decades of leadership in industrial roofing.Jesus Barroso, an insulation pioneer, inspired attendees with his rise from humble beginnings to a respected business owner.Carol Moya, a LinkedIn expert, gave practical strategies for using the platform to expand networks and grow businesses.Alex Lira, an AI visionary, amazed the audience with his presentation on artificial intelligence in construction, a topic that sparked curiosity and excitement.Wando de Oliveira, a renowned Build Inspector, highlighted the importance of quality and compliance in ensuring workplace safety.Rony Jabour, the event's host and a globally recognized workplace safety advocate, delivered one of the day's most emotional moments. Sharing the story of losing his father to a workplace accident, Jabour reminded the audience of the human cost of unsafe practices."Safety isn't optional-it's a responsibility. No family should have to endure what mine did,” he said, leaving many in the audience visibly moved.Networking and ConnectionsThe event also served as a hub for networking, with dozens of partnerships and collaborations initiated throughout the day."This wasn't just a conference-it was a turning point,” said one Massachusetts contractor.“Giovani Miguel's story alone was worth attending, but the entire event delivered actionable insights and connections I'll carry forward.”Another participant added:“I've never seen so many industry leaders in one place. Build Safe Connection isn't just an event-it's a movement.”Looking Ahead to May 2025As the day came to a close, the Huntington Theatre buzzed with excitement for the future. The next Build Safe Connection, scheduled for May 2025, promises to build on this year's success with even more transformative insights and industry-leading speakers."Tickets for May are already generating buzz,” Jabour said.“This is more than an event-it's a movement, and the construction industry needs to be part of it.”Final Reflection: A Legacy in the MakingThe Build Safe Connection showcased the power of leadership, innovation, and collaboration to drive meaningful change in the construction industry. From Giovani Miguel's groundbreaking vision for Lumber Plus to Rony Jabour's relentless mission for workplace safety, the event left attendees inspired to lead with purpose and transform their businesses.For those who missed it, the message is clear: May 2025 is not to be missed.To learn more about Lumber Plus and its groundbreaking products, visit lumberplus.

