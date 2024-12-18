NAWCO Announces HEAL Conference Registration Now Open: A Groundbreaking Experience In Wound Care Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience cutting-edge wound care education, networking, innovative solutions, inspiring keynotes, and tailored at the HEAL Conference.

KOKOMO, IN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NAWCO Announces HEAL Registration Now Open: A Groundbreaking Experience in Wound Care EducationThe National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO) is proud to announce that registration is now open for the inaugural HEAL Conference, taking place August 18–20, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.This first-of-its-kind conference promises to redefine professional wound care education, offering a dynamic, hands-on approach unlike any other.Elevating the Standard in Wound Care ConferencesBuilding on the legacy of the renowned Wild on Wounds (WOW) conference, the HEAL Conference is set to stand apart with its innovative programming and engaging opportunities. Attendees will experience:.Daily Hands-On Sessions: Dive into practical skills and techniques with topics like advanced debridement, wrapping methods, and cutting-edge simulation labs. These immersive sessions are designed to equip clinicians with actionable tools to improve patient care immediately..The Return of the Wound Care Escape Room: Back by popular demand after its sold-out debut at WOW, this interactive experience challenges attendees to solve clinical puzzles in a fast-paced, fun environment..Exclusive Opportunities: With limited seating for hands-on sessions, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and maximize their conference experience.Why HEAL?“HEAL is more than a conference-it's a movement to empower wound care professionals,” says Cindy Broadus, Executive Director of NAWCO.“We've designed this event to deliver practical, evidence-based education in an engaging format. From the latest advancements to real-world application, HEAL provides a space for clinicians, educators, and leaders to connect and grow.”Register NowDon't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative event. Early registration is now open at . Attendees can also join the mailing list to stay updated on session details, speaker announcements, and exclusive offers.About NAWCOThe National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing wound care practices through certification and education. With over 20,000 certified professionals, NAWCO is a trusted leader in the wound care community.________________________________________Join us in shaping the future of wound care-register for HEAL today!

