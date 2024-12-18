J&K's Power Consumption Rises By 13% In 4 Yrs



According to data, from 2020-21 to 2023-24, electricity consumption per capita in the region increased from 1,322 Kilowatt-Hours (KWHr) to 1,507 KWHr.

This uptick is tied to a population rise from 13.41 million to 13.70 million, with total units purchased and consumed rising from 17,721.76 million to 20,644.47 million over the period, an official document reveals.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir serves 23.45 lakh electric connections across various consumer categories. The government is aiming to install 14 lakh smart meters, with 7.27 lakh set to be installed by March 2025-5.78 lakh already having been completed.

The government is also focused on enhancing power infrastructure, with plans to complete loss-reduction projects by March 2025.

In the renewable energy sector, Jammu and Kashmir is making significant strides, particularly in solar and small hydro projects. The Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) has allocated 35 Mini Hydel Projects (MHPs) with a total capacity of 103.05 MW under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) mode. Projects such as the 5 MW SHP Bultikulan and 3.75 MW SHP Khari are already operational.

Additionally, 37 more small hydro projects totaling 107 MW are planned under IPP mode, with 13 projects (112.50 MW) awaiting fund releases under the EPC mode.

“Solar energy initiatives have contributed 27.85 MW, with projects like the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Power Plant and PM-KUSUM schemes underway. Future targets include 500 MW of grid-connected solar power and the installation of 15,000 solar pumps by 2026,” the document reads. (inputs from KNO)

