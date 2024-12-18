J&K's Power Consumption Rises By 13% In 4 Yrs
Date
12/18/2024 3:14:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Electricity consumption in Jammu and Kashmir has surged by over 13% in the past four years, reflecting a growing demand for power in the region.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to data, from 2020-21 to 2023-24, electricity consumption per capita in the region increased from 1,322 Kilowatt-Hours (KWHr) to 1,507 KWHr.
This uptick is tied to a population rise from 13.41 million to 13.70 million, with total units purchased and consumed rising from 17,721.76 million to 20,644.47 million over the period, an official document reveals.
ADVERTISEMENT
Currently, Jammu and Kashmir serves 23.45 lakh electric connections across various consumer categories. The government is aiming to install 14 lakh smart meters, with 7.27 lakh set to be installed by March 2025-5.78 lakh already having been completed.
The government is also focused on enhancing power infrastructure, with plans to complete loss-reduction projects by March 2025.
Read Also
Power Supply In Kashmir Increased By 100-150 MW
Can Kashmir's Power Grid Withstand The Winter Surge?
In the renewable energy sector, Jammu and Kashmir is making significant strides, particularly in solar and small hydro projects. The Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) has allocated 35 Mini Hydel Projects (MHPs) with a total capacity of 103.05 MW under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) mode. Projects such as the 5 MW SHP Bultikulan and 3.75 MW SHP Khari are already operational.
Additionally, 37 more small hydro projects totaling 107 MW are planned under IPP mode, with 13 projects (112.50 MW) awaiting fund releases under the EPC mode.
“Solar energy initiatives have contributed 27.85 MW, with projects like the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Power Plant and PM-KUSUM schemes underway. Future targets include 500 MW of grid-connected solar power and the installation of 15,000 solar pumps by 2026,” the document reads. (inputs from KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18122024000215011059ID1109009042
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.