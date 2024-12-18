Massimo Motor Out With Golf Cart

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) shares slipped Wednesday, as the company, a and distributor of powersports and pontoon boats, today announced the launch of the MVR HVAC Cart and MVR HVAC Utility Carts, the latest additions to the popular MVR Series of electric carts.

Designed to deliver exceptional comfort and performance, these models feature fully enclosed cabs equipped with heating and air conditioning, ensuring usability and protection in all weather conditions. This marks the first release of the MVR HVAC and MVR HVAC Utility models, with future releases to include updated styling and technology expected later this year, according to this morning's news release.

The new MVR HVAC models respond to the rising demand for electric low-speed vehicles in both recreational and commercial markets. With their quiet operation, rugged design, and advanced features, these carts are well-suited for individuals, businesses, and municipalities seeking efficient and environmentally friendly solutions.

In addition to this initial launch, Massimo Motor plans to expand the MVR HVAC line to include models powered by Lithium-Ion batteries, offering lighter weight, extended range, and even greater performance.

MAMO shares let go of three cents, or 1.2%, to $2.56.

