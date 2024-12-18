Minister Affirms Significance Of Deal With Google

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fajr Al-Hajri

KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar on Wednesday said that the establishment of advanced data center for safe and progressed clouding services is "a prime part of our vision for bolstering Kuwait's status as a credible regional hub in the field."

The minister, speaking to KUNA after the Communication and Information Regulatory Authority signed a land leasing contract with the international conglomerate Google, said inking the contract is a qualitative step for enhancing the digital infrastructure and supporting the digital transformation plans in the private and public sectors. He also affirmed that the cooperation with Google mirrors Kuwait's commitment to evolve its technological and innovative potentials.

The project will enable startups and business leaders to attain flexible technological solutions that in turn would boost the innovation and push forward national and regional economies.

Such a strategic partnership is a foundation for supporting the state efforts for attaining comprehensive digital transformation, strengthening technological leadership at the regional level, in tandem with "the country's vision to build a sustainable and diversified digital economy," he added.

The deal, inked earlier today with attendance of minister Al-Omar, aims at setting up centers for updated data for clouding services in Kuwait.

The authority said in a statement earlier that the deal is a crucial step in the efforts to update the digital infrastructure, back up digital transformation in the public and private sectors with advanced and safe clouding services.

It also provides flexible solutions, backs up innovation and business leadership through enabling startups and business leaders to depend on an advanced digital infrastructure, the statement affirmed.

The deal was inked on part of the authority by the acting chairperson Abdullah Al-Ajmi and Shaimaa Al-Terkeit, the director of Google Kuwait. (end)

