Zelensky Arrives In Brussels To Attend EU Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Brussels to participate in the European Council meeting.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this information on Telegram .

"Now in Brussels. Ahead are important negotiations with our European partners. Europe needs a strong stance for a reliable peace. Every fundamental issue concerning Europe - such as ending Russia's war against Ukraine - requires coordinated and effective work by European nations," Zelensky stated.

According to him, the visit includes planned meetings with leaders and heads of from France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, NATO Secretary General, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission, along with representatives from the UK and other nations.

The Ukrainian President will also participate in the European Council meeting.

"We are strengthening Ukraine and all of Europe. Grateful to everyone who supports us," Zelensky emphasized.

The European Council meeting is scheduled to take place in Brussels on December 19-20. Key topics for discussion include the situation in Ukraine and developments in Syria.