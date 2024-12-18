UK Defense Secretary Believes It Early To Discuss Peacekeeping Forces In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is currently too early to discuss in detail, in the public sphere, the possibility of the UK supporting the deployment of an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

This was stated by the UK Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey, during a brief interview with Ukrinform on his visit to Kyiv on December 18.

"You know, for me it's jumping well ahead of where we are now," Healey remarked in response to a question about whether London would support the deployment of an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, even even if these don't engage in combat.

"It's jumping well ahead of the pressures that you face now," Healey added.

Therefore, according to Healey, the focus of his discussion with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov was on "the military aid that we provide and will step up, the coordination that the UK can step up with other international allies, as well as some of the longer-term planning."

"And we will always try to respond to what Ukraine needs and plan together, as well as stand together," the British minister concluded.

As reported, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv on December

17, emphasized the importance of uniting the West around Ukraine in the coming months rather than speculating about how many troops could be deployed. He noted that the most important issue is determining security guarantees.