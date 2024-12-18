Russian Aggression Acute Challenge For NATO, UK Healey

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey, believes that Russian aggression remains a pressing challenge both for and for his country in particular.

He made this statement in a brief interview with Ukrinform during his visit to Kyiv on December 18.

"The military aggression, and the wider aggression from Russia is one of the acute challenges that NATO together, and the UK as a leading nation in NATO, face," Healey emphasized when asked whether a Russian military threat is relevant to the UK right now and who his son, who enlisted in the Royal Marines Reserve in the face of Russian aggression, is going to defend his country against.

"And that is why you've seen NATO overhaul its plans for defending NATO borders, for strengthening deterrence, and also for stepping up, as NATO countries, our support for Ukraine," the UK minister stressed.

