DP World To Open New Offices In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – DP World, a logistics and solutions company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will open six new cargo-focused offices in Brazil by 2026, the company announced on Wednesday (18). DP World is already cemented in Brazil, where it operates one of the largest private terminals in the country at the of Santos, on São Paulo's coast.

Four of the new offices will open in 2025 in the cities of Campinas, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, and Porto Alegre. Two others will open in 2026, in the North and Northeast regions. The company estimates this expansion will create 150 new jobs in sales, operations, and administrative roles.

“We're very pleased to announce this expansion of our services in Brazil. This is a strategic addition to our network, which is continuously expanding not only in Brazil but throughout Latin America. Our goal is to provide customers with access to a fully integrated logistics platform that supports the flow of trade in local and international markets,” said DP World's CEO in Brazil, Fábio Siccherino, in the press release.

The company says its expansion in Brazil aligns with DP World's broader strategy to enhance its global cargo agency presence. It reports that since mid-2023, it has launched over 150 cargo agency offices worldwide, including 20 in the Americas. The company also highlights new openings in Brazil in 2024 in the cities of Santos, São Paulo, and Itajaí.

The terminal in Santos handles 1.4 million TEUs (20-foot containers) annually, with an ongoing expansion set to increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs per year. The first phase of the expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2026, reaching 1.7 million TEUs annually. The company also partners with logistics firm Rumo to develop a new grains and fertilizers terminal in Brazil.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia's strategic vision for logistics

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/DP World Brasil

The post DP World to open new offices in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .