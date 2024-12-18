2026 World Cup Qualifiers

( MENAFN - The Post) Maseru Lesotho is scheduled to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda on June 7th and 11th at Orlando and Moses Mabhida Stadium respectively. Likuena squad Goalkeepers Sekhoane Moerane (Orbit College), Ntsane Molise (Linare), Tankiso Chaba (LCS). Defenders Thabang Malane (LCS), Motete Mohai (Matlama), Thabo Mats'oele (Bantu), Rethabile Rasethuntsa (Linare), Rethabile Mokokoane Matlama), Mokhele Molise (Linare) Katleho Koeana( LMPS) Midfielders Lehlohonolo Matsau (LDF) Lisema Lebokallane (Linare), Thabo Lesaoana (Bantu) Ts'epo Toloane (LDF), Lehlohonolo Fothoane (Bantu), Ts'epang Sefali (Linare), Tumelo Khutlang (Lioli) Tswarelo Bereng (Orbit College), Jane Thabants'o (Matlama). Forwards Lemohang Lints'a (Limkokwing University), Teboho Masuoane (Lioli) Tlalane Phahla

