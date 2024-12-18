Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (Von GBC AG)

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG

18.12.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.



Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.

Company Name: Aspermont Ltd. ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Reason for the research: Research Report (Anno) Recommendation: Buy Target price: 0.03 AUD Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025 Last rating change: Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Resilient Subscriptions and Strategic Focus. Strong Foundation for Growth: Cash Stability and continued innovation. FY2025e Return to profitability.

Revenue Decline Amid Market Headwinds: Aspermont reported FY2024 revenues of AUD 17.49M, reflecting a 9.2% YoY decline, primarily driven by volatility in Events and Nexus segments due to challenging market conditions. However, revenues are forecasted to rebound 13% to AUD 19.76M in FY2025, supported by growth in subscription services and new product expansion.

Strength in Recurring Revenue: The company's core subscription business maintained its resilience, delivering its 33rd consecutive quarter of growth and contributing over 50% of total revenue. This reflects Aspermont's ability to scale high-margin, recurring income streams despite cyclical market pressures.

Cash Liquidity Amid Strategic Investments: Despite strategic investments, Aspermont preserved a stable cash position of AUD 1.4M as of FY2024. Funds were allocated to expanding the DataWorks platform, upgrading the Horizon V5 system, and enhancing the Data & Intelligence division, positioning the company for future growth.

Operational Optimization: The company continued to optimize its operations by discontinuing low-margin legacy products, reallocating resources toward scalable digital offerings, and enhancing senior leadership to drive execution and innovation. This has strengthened operational efficiency and revenue quality.

FY2025 Outlook: Aspermont is well-positioned to return to profitability in FY2025. The recovery is expected to be fueled by a rebound in Events, continued data services growth, and ongoing cost optimization efforts.

Valuation and Recommendation: Based on our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, we maintain a Buy rating with a target price of AUD 0.03 (EUR 0.02) per share, reflecting upside potential as growth strategies yield results.





