HIA Commemorates Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport and Qatar Duty Free hosted a variety of cultural activities for from December 16 to 18, to commemorate Qatar National Day.

Passengers who travelled through the airport were treated to a rich tapestry of Qatari heritage. Live performances by talented Qatari musicians filled the air with traditional melodies, along with the captivating 'Ardha' performance, which symbolises unity and strength, showcased the nation's cultural pride.

'Souq Al Matar', located near HIA's ORCHARD hosted a series of cultural activities including henna artists, traditional games and a falconer. Traditional crafters also demonstrated live bisht tailoring, wicker weaving, fishnet weaving, dhow boat making, and sadu making.

Children unlocked their creativity with festive cookie painting and the airport distributed confectionaries infused with local flavours such as dates and saffron, offering a taste of Qatar. Passengers also received Qatari flags, allowing them to share in the national spirit.

