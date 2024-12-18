Ohio Lawmakers Must Consider Efficiency Programs In 2025 To Bring Savings, Reliability To Ohio

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 18, 2024 /3BL/ - The Ohio state Senate today failed to act on a key cost-saving measure by not on HB 79. The legislation would have enabled electric distribution utilities to establish voluntary energy efficiency programs to help businesses and residents save money while reducing stress on the electricity grid.

Ohio businesses have supported HB 79 because energy efficiency is one of the most cost-effective and common-sense ways to improve a company's bottom line. The creation of voluntary utility energy efficiency programs, such as those that would be implemented by passing HB 79, is projected to generate $144.7 million worth of benefits for Ohioans.

As HB 79 advanced through the House of Representatives and toward the Senate this year, over a dozen companies and trade associations including A.O. Smith, Energy Management Solutions Inc., Green Energy Ohio, Guaranteed Community Advisors, HolcimUS, JLL, Johnson Controls, Lutron, Nestlé, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association, Sealed, Trane Technologies, and Uplight signed a letter urging its adoption. The letter was organized by Ceres, a nonprofit that works with investors and businesses to advance clean energy and energy efficiency policy.

