Wild M Brands Launches Coming Soon Campaign For DEX FINGERLIGHT

Rechargeable Hands-free Wearable Lighting with Three Light Modes

DEX FINGERLIGHT Fits in Tight Spaces

DEX FINGERLIGHT is the First Real Innovation in Wearable Lighting Since Thomas Edison Invented the Headlamp 1915.

Tom Mitchell, Co-Founder/CEO

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wild M Brands, LLC has announced the launch of its Coming Soon Campaign for its long-anticipated and groundbreaking product: DEX FINGERLIGHT .

This launch, the Pre-Orders Launch, and the Full Product Launch is exclusively available at fingerlight .

DEX FINGERLIGHT is a patented finger-mounted flashlight with the brightness of a headlamp with options for dim and green light. It is rechargeable with soft, flexible prongs engineered to fit on most fingers or thumbs, as well as over gloves.“As a family-founded business, this journey began as a vision to fuel American entrepreneurism in my family and to bring a practical, high-quality tool to people who need it the most,” said Tom Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our market validation included mechanics, HVAC techs, and other professional trades, as well as nurses, pilots, outdoor enthusiasts and law enforcement."

“Two of my sons and I discovered lighting challenges faced by these hardworking professionals and hobbyists, and we saw an opportunity to create something tremendously helpful,” added Tom.“The truth is that wearable lighting has not seen very much innovation since Thomas Edison invented the headlamp in 1915."

The family invested $1 million of its own money to develop DEX FINGERLIGHT from proof-of-concept to prototype to finished product.“Bootstrapping wasn't just a financial decision; it was a commitment to maintaining control over our vision,” said Ben Mitchell, Co-Founder and CRO.“We are ensuring DEX FINGERLIGHT is developed and manufactured with the highest quality standards and a focus on real-world functionality.”

Last October, Wild M Brands closed a Seed Round of funding with a pre-revenue valuation of $5.9 million. This capital ensures financial resources to bring DEX FINGERLIGHT to market while scaling operations to meet demand.“This funding round is more than just capital,” says Jake Mitchell, Co-Founder and COO.“It's a vote of confidence in our team, our vision, and the transformative potential of DEX FINGERLIGHT.”

To celebrate the Coming Soon Launch , the Company is offering an exclusive early-bird discount to its earliest supporters.“We wouldn't be here without the professional support of our talented engineering, manufacturing, and marketing partners, and for sure, without one another,” added Tom, Ben, and Jake.“Regardless of all that, we will go nowhere without loyal, trusting customers and we want to reward them with incentives to be early adopters of DEX FINGERLIGHT through this Coming Soon Campaign.”

DEX FINGERLIGHTTM is protected by multiple issued U.S. patents with international patents pending, and is a trademark of Wild M Brands, LLC.

Copyright © 2024 Wild M Brands, LLC. All rights reserved.

15 Ways to Wear DEX FINGERLIGHTTM

