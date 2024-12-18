E Dental Introduces Solea Sleep: A New Laser Snoring Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SEMINOLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E , a trusted provider of advanced dental services in Seminole, Florida, is excited to introduce Solea Sleep , a revolutionary laser snoring that offers a quick, non-invasive solution for individuals struggling with snoring. Solea Sleep is designed to improve sleep quality and relationships for patients and their loved ones through a simple, five-minute laser therapy session that delivers long-lasting results.



Snoring affects approximately 67% of adults, often disrupting sleep patterns and straining relationships. With Solea Sleep, E Dental brings a cutting-edge solution to the Seminole community, addressing a problem that impacts physical and mental health. Snoring can lead to insufficient restful sleep, which has been linked to higher risks of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and depression. The introduction of Solea Sleep provides patients with an effective alternative to surgical procedures, which often involve longer recovery periods and more discomfort.



The Solea Sleep laser therapy targets the soft palate, a common source of snoring. The procedure uses a specific wavelength to tighten collagen fibers in the soft palate, reducing vibrations that cause snoring. The laser penetrates the deeper layers of the tissue without damaging the surface, ensuring a comfortable and effective treatment. Most patients experience immediate relief, with no need for downtime and minimal side effects.



E Dental's team emphasizes that this anti-snoring laser treatment is ideal for patients with mild to moderate snoring caused by soft palate vibrations, affecting about 80% of snorers. While Solea Sleep does not treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), it can significantly improve the quality of life for those experiencing snoring as a symptom of sleep apnea or on its own. By reducing snoring, the therapy contributes to better sleep for patients and their partners, enhancing mood, energy levels, and overall well-being.



Patients undergoing the Solea Sleep treatment at E Dental can expect a painless experience, with most reporting little to no sensation during the procedure. A topical anesthetic is applied beforehand to ensure comfort and prevent gagging. Following the treatment, minor soreness may occur but typically resolves within 24 hours. The results of Solea Sleep last an average of 12 to 15 months, with annual sessions recommended to maintain consistent benefits.



E Dental is proud to offer this advanced laser treatment for snoring, reflecting its commitment to providing innovative and effective care to the Seminole community. Solea Sleep is one of the simplest and fastest procedures available, making it an accessible option for individuals looking to improve their sleep and overall quality of life.



Residents interested in learning about Solea Sleep or scheduling an appointment can contact E Dental directly at (727) 231-6459 or visit their website at . The team is dedicated to delivering personalized treatment options.



E Dental serves Seminole, Florida, with a wide range of dental services, including family and cosmetic dentistry and innovative treatments like Solea Sleep. With a focus on advanced technology and patient comfort, E Dental continues to provide high-quality care to the local community.



