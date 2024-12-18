Cleargov Wins 2024 Churnzero Churnhero Advocacy Hero Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ClearGov awarded for elevating customer advocacy through collaboration, feedback, and innovation

- Dana Mirabella, VP of Client Success at ClearGovMAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local and schools, has been awarded the 2024 ChurnZero ChurnHero Advocacy Hero Award . ChurnZero 's ChurnHero Awards recognize organizations in five key categories-onboarding, adoption, renewals and expansion, customer advocacy, and innovation-for their exceptional use of ChurnZero's customer success platform to achieve critical business goals.ChurnZero is a customer success platform that helps SaaS providers optimize their onboarding, product adoption, and retention processes to help subscription businesses reduce customer churn.ClearGov earned recognition for its ClearChampions User Group, a program designed to foster customer advocacy, integrate client feedback into product development, and strengthen client relationships.“We're thrilled to receive the Advocacy Hero award for our ClearChampions initiative,” said Dana Mirabella, VP of Client Success at ClearGov.“This recognition underscores our dedication to building strong partnerships with our customers. By giving them a platform to share their insights and engage directly with our team, we've been able to deliver solutions that truly meet their needs while fostering long-term advocacy.”Since the launch of ClearChampions, ClearGov has completed four ChurnZero surveys, gathering over 100 responses, and facilitated more than 30 one-on-one discussions between customers and ClearGov's CEO, Chris Bullock. These efforts have provided a meaningful avenue for customers to voice their feedback, shape ClearGov's roadmap, and directly contribute to the company's ongoing growth and innovation.ClearGov's success in creating the ClearChampions User Group also demonstrates its ability to overcome traditional engagement challenges. By utilizing ChurnZero's powerful data tools, ClearGov streamlined the process of identifying key customers and gathering feedback, enabling targeted outreach and maximizing the impact of customer interactions.“This award is a reflection of our clients' willingness to collaborate and their trust in ClearGov to act on their feedback,” Mirabella added.“We're honored to partner with them and are grateful for their role in helping us continue to innovate and grow.”About ClearGov: ClearGov® is the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov's budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,200 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit .

