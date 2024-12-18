An Opening Theme-Sized Lyric Video For 'Shinsekai Yori' The Opening Theme Of The Anime Series 'Dededede' Is Out Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lyric of The song 'Shinsekai Yori' , the opening theme for the anime series 'DeDeDeDE' has been released The song is sung by ano & Lilas Ikuta

MINATO-KU, JAPAN, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The song 'Shinsekai Yori' [From THE NEW WORLD], the opening theme for the anime series 'Dead DeadDemon's DeDeDeDe Destruction' is attracting a great response, not only for the quality of the but also for how its lyrics evoke the world of the series.The music and lyrics of the theme were composed and written by Inio Asano, the creator of the manga on which the series is based, and the song is sung by the incredible ano & Lilas Ikuta.In order to enable people to experience 'Shinsekai Yori' alongside images from the show, a lyric video has been released, with the song playing over images from the opening theme of the anime series.The sounds and lyrics of 'Shinsekai Yori' are interwoven with the world of 'DeDeDeDe' in which characters likeprotagonists Kadoide Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa appear, allowing viewers to immerse themselves even more into the music. And that's not all, on Wednesday December 25th, an original soundtrack for DeDeDeDe will be released, which will allow you to enjoy a number of tracks from the series such as 'Shinsekai Yori', and background music, to your heart's content.◆The opening theme-sized lyric video■StaffCreative Producer: Tetsuro Inagaki (KITE Inc.)Production Manager: Rikako Kamomae (KITE Inc.)Director / CG Designer: Shota Oga (WOW inc.)Producer: Yasuaki Matsui (WOW inc.)Cinematographer: Shotaro TsujiiShooting Producer: Kazuhiro Togashi(HANABI)Animation Production: Production +h.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------◆Information on the Song's Release■ Opening theme from the anime seriesano & Lilas Ikuta 'Shinsekai Yori'Lyrics & music: Asano InioShinsekai Yori■ 'Dead Dead Demon's DeDeDeDe Destruction' Original SoundtrackMusic: Taro Umebayashi, yuma yamaguchi, Manami Kiyotake, Kana Inukai, ano & Lilas Ikuta------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------◆Summary of the Work: 'Dead Dead Demon's DeDeDeDe Destruction'■CastLilas Ikuta, AnoAtsumi Tanezaki, Miyuri Shimabukuro, Izumi Ohishi, Azumi Waki, Ryoko ShiraishiMiyo Irino, Koki Uchiyama, Taito Ban, Junichi Suwabe, Kenjiro Tsuda/Takenaka Naoto■StaffAnimation director: Tomoyuki KurokawaSeries composition & script: Reiko YoshidaWorld building: Takaaki SuzukiCharacter design & Chief animation director: Nobutake ItouColor design: Satoshi TakezawaArt director: Mika NishimuraCG director: Akira InamiCinematographer: Takuma MorookaEditor: Masayuki KurosawaMusic director: Takeshi TakaderaMusic: Taro UmebayashiAnimation production: Production +h.Original work: Inio Asano 'Dead Dead Demon's DeDeDeDe Destruction' (Published in 'Big Spirit Comics',Shogakukan)Production: DeDeDeDe CommitteeDistribution: Gaga© Inio Asano/ Shogakukan/ DeDeDeDe CommitteeOpening Theme'Shinsekai Yori' ano × Lilas IkutaEnding Theme'Zezezezettai Seiiki' ano feat. Lilas Ikuta'Seishun Ohka' Lilas Ikuta feat. anoOfficial X account of the movie: @dedededeanimeOfficial website: dededede

