Organic Pigments Market Revenue And Share Study Analysis To 2031

The market is driven by a rising demand for organic pigments in the pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled“Organic Pigments Market by Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, High-Performance Pigments (HPPs), Alizarin, Arylide, Others), by End Use (Paints and Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Textile, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.” The report reveals that the global organic pigments market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a revenue of $8.4 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:The market is driven by a rising demand for organic pigments in the pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging industries. The increasing adoption of bio-based paints & coatings and high-performance pigments further contributes to market expansion. However, the high cost of organic pigments may impede growth. Despite this, emerging demand from the construction industry is expected to create significant opportunities for market players.Download Sample Pages of the ReportMarket Insights- High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) to Lead by 2031By Type:- The high-performance pigments (HPPs) segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. These pigments find extensive applications in the automotive manufacturing and cosmetics industries, making them the most profitable segment by 2031.Printing Inks Segment to Exhibit Strong GrowthBy End Use Industry:The printing inks segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to their widespread use in flexographic, intaglio, and screen printing. Meanwhile, the paints and coatings segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, driven by surging demand from the automotive and construction sectors.Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific:This region garnered the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 4.6% through 2031. The region's strong market position stems from robust demand for organic pigments in industries like automotive manufacturing, packaging, and construction.Leading Market PlayersKey players shaping the competitive landscape include:- BASF SE- LANXESS- Synthesia A.S.- Clariant- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited- TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD- DIC Corporation- Sun Chemical- Trust Chem Co. Ltd.- Ferro CorporationThe report details strategic alliances such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches that have driven growth and innovation in the industry.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

