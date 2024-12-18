Ubuy Launches Order Via Whatsapp Feature, Revolutionizes Cross-Border Shopping

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ubuy launches Order via WhatsApp, enabling seamless cross-border shopping by letting customers order global products easily through WhatsApp.

Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubuy , a leading global cross-border platform, is thrilled to announce its latest customer-centric innovation: the "Order via WhatsApp" feature. This new service simplifies international shopping, allowing customers to order products conveniently via WhatsApp, making global shopping seamless and accessible like never before.

A Seamless Shopping Experience Through WhatsApp



With the "Order via WhatsApp" feature, customers can now place orders with just a few clicks. Whether it's a product URL, an image of a product, or simply the product name, customers can share their desired item details with Ubuy's dedicated WhatsApp Order Team.

Once the request is received, the Ubuy team confirms the product's availability and provides a detailed breakdown of costs, including the product price, shipping fees, and applicable customs duties. Customers simply provide their name, contact details, and address, after which a secure payment link is generated. By clicking the link, users can confirm their order and proceed with payment instantly.

Bridging the Gap Between Customers and Global Products



Ubuy has always been at the forefront of cross-border shopping, enabling customers in over 180 countries to access products from global markets. This WhatsApp feature reflects Ubuy's commitment to innovation and customer convenience.

“Our mission has always been to make international shopping more accessible and hassle-free for our customers,” said Dhari AlAbdulhadi, CTO and Founder of Ubuy.“With the launch of 'Order via WhatsApp,' we are transforming the shopping journey by bringing speed, simplicity, and convenience to the forefront, ensuring that customers can enjoy global products with minimal effort..”

Experience the Convenience Today



To place your first order via WhatsApp, simply contact this WhatsApp number - +1 (985) 531-1119, and send a message with your product details. Experience the joy of effortless shopping and bring your favourite international products right to your doorstep!

About Ubuy



Founded in 2012, Ubuy is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform dedicated to connecting global shoppers with exclusive products from international markets. With a presence in over 180 countries, Ubuy continues to redefine the shopping experience with cutting-edge solutions and customer-centric innovations.

