Kuwaiti Gymnastics Team Bags 5 Bronze In Mediterranean Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti technical gymnastics team bagged five bronze medals on Wednesday at conclusion of the Mediterranean tournament.

The head of the Kuwaiti and Arab gymnastics unions, Fahad Al-Solah, said in remarks to KUNA that Moussa Al-Sahhaf won four bronze medals ranking third in four categories -- floor movements, vault table, parallel bars and pommel horse. His peer, Saud Al-Rudaini came third, grabbing the bronze in the beat board category.

The Kuwaiti team's tally of earned trophies has climbed to seven. (end)

