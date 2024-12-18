Kuwaiti Gymnastics Team Bags 5 Bronze In Mediterranean Tourney
12/18/2024 10:02:51 AM
TUNIS, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti technical gymnastics team bagged five bronze medals on Wednesday at conclusion of the Mediterranean tournament.
The head of the Kuwaiti and Arab gymnastics unions, Fahad Al-Solah, said in remarks to KUNA that Moussa Al-Sahhaf won four bronze medals ranking third in four categories -- floor movements, vault table, parallel bars and pommel horse. His peer, Saud Al-Rudaini came third, grabbing the bronze in the beat board category.
The Kuwaiti team's tally of earned trophies has climbed to seven. (end)
