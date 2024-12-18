French Court Rejects Sarkozy's Challenge, Affirms His Conviction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The French court of appeals on Wednesday overruled a challenge filed by the former president Nikolas Sarkozy thus affirming his conviction in an eavesdropping case.
The news Network BFM reported that the tribunal's rule was final, noting that it was the first such condemnation of an ex-head of state.
Sarkozy had filed an appeal at the court after he was given a three-year sentence behind bars and subjected to a verdict to wear electronic tag for a year in the phone eavesdropping case.
He was convicted in 2023 for corruption and power exploitation and had been slapped to another rule stripping him of his civil rights for three years, thus rendering him illegible to partake in elections. (end)
