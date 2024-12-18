EU Intends To Open Clusters In Ukraine's EU Membership Talks Next Year - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union intends to open within the next year the fundamentals and other clusters in the framework of negotiations with Ukraine on its EU accession, based on the achievements that Ukraine has already demonstrated on the path to membership.

This was stated today in Strasbourg during a speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament in preparation of the European Council on December 19-20 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We must also continue our support to Ukrainians. They have achieved tremendous progress towards membership of our Union. And if they keep up these efforts, we should be ready to open the negotiations on the fundamentals cluster in early 2025, and other clusters during the year," the European Commission president said.

European sanctions taking toll on Russian economy - von der

"Ukrainians are fighting for their future in our Union. And they must know that their efforts are paying off. The flag of Ukraine will fly at the heart of our Union," added Ursula von der Leyen.

As reported earlier, a meeting of EU heads of state and government will take place in Brussels on December 19-20 in the format of the European Council. Among the main topics of the meeting will be the situation of Ukraine and developments in Syria.