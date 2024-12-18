Azerbaijan's Medical Tourism Sector Grows With Tax Incentives & Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In recent years, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in
positioning itself as a key player in the burgeoning global medical
tourism industry. The country's abundant natural resources,
including therapeutic oils, mineral waters, and balneological
opportunities, combined with its growing healthcare infrastructure,
have set the stage for Azerbaijan to emerge as a major destination
for international medical tourists. This shift has been reinforced
by strong governmental support aimed at fostering the growth of
medical tourism.
The adoption of new policies, such as tax incentives for foreign
patients and infrastructure development, is part of a broader
strategy to stimulate the country's health sector, attract foreign
investment, and increase economic revenue from tourism. We are
exploring the progress Azerbaijan has made in the medical tourism
field, examining the role of government support, and analysing the
future prospects of this sector.
Azerbaijan's medical tourism landscape
Medical tourism is a dynamic sector where countries with
specialized healthcare services and unique therapeutic resources
attract foreign patients seeking high-quality, affordable medical
treatment. Azerbaijan has positioned itself strategically to take
advantage of this trend. The country's rich resources, such as
Naftalan oil - a therapeutic oil with a history of medicinal use
dating back to ancient times - and its vast network of
mineral-thermal springs, give it a competitive edge in the medical
tourism market. Additionally, regions like Garabagh, Kalbajar, and
Lachin offer unique balneological and therapeutic tourism
opportunities.
Government support and strategic policies
Azerbaijan's government has been instrumental in fostering the
sector's growth through targeted policies, infrastructure
investments, and international partnerships. One of the most
notable recent developments is the introduction of amendments to
the Tax Code, which provides tax incentives to medical service
providers catering to foreigners. This move is designed to reduce
the tax burden on businesses while encouraging investments in the
healthcare and tourism sectors.
The government adopted a major amendment to the country's Tax
Code, allowing for the full return of VAT paid on medical services
provided to foreign patients. This initiative is expected to
significantly boost the medical tourism sector by making health
services more affordable to international clients. The introduction
of tax incentives for medical services aimed at foreigners is also
likely to encourage foreign investors to establish medical
facilities in the country, thus improving access to advanced
medical technologies and specialized care.
Furthermore, the development of health tourism zones in areas
like Kalbajar and Lachin is another demonstration of government
support. These regions, rich in mineral-thermal waters and clean
air, offer substantial potential for wellness retreats and medical
treatment centers. President Ilham Aliyev's decree on increasing
the role of Naftalan oil in health tourism is another key
development, as it helps to revive an ancient healing tradition
that dates back to the 19th century. Once certified for
international medical standards, the therapeutic Naftalan oil is
expected to draw medical tourists from Western countries and boost
the country's global appeal.
International collaborations and infrastructure
development
Azerbaijan is also leveraging international collaborations to
improve its medical tourism offerings. The October 2024 "Azerbaijan
Health Tourism Conference: Opportunities for Development" in Shusha
brought together experts from countries such as Turkiye, Russia,
Switzerland, and Malaysia to explore best practices in the medical
tourism industry. These partnerships are helping to enhance the
quality of care, improve marketing strategies, and promote
Azerbaijan's offerings in global markets.
The government's investment in infrastructure, such as the
renovation of the Istisu sanatorium in Kalbajar and the
construction of new medical facilities, further solidifies
Azerbaijan's commitment to developing its medical tourism sector.
The presence of three international-standard airports in the
Garabagh region will also facilitate easier access for
international tourists, ensuring that the country is well-connected
to global markets.
Additionally, the establishment of international-standard
medical centres and rehabilitation facilities has attracted
attention from both foreign medical professionals and tourists. The
improvement in medical infrastructure not only aims to increase the
number of tourists but also aims to enhance the overall health care
standards within the country.
Despite its promising potential, Azerbaijan's medical tourism
sector faces several challenges. One of the main barriers is the
lack of international certification for certain therapeutic
products like Naftalan oil, which limits its appeal to Western
medical tourists. The certification process is currently underway,
and once completed, it is expected to open up new markets for
Azerbaijan's health tourism.
Another challenge lies in raising awareness about Azerbaijan's
medical tourism offerings in international markets. While the
country has made notable strides in marketing, it still competes
with other well-established medical tourism destinations like
Thailand, India, and Hungary. Therefore, Azerbaijan must continue
to invest in marketing campaigns and collaborate with international
health insurance companies, travel agencies, and medical
facilitators to expand its reach.
Looking ahead, Azerbaijan's medical tourism sector is poised for
growth. The government's continued investment in infrastructure,
international certification of therapeutic resources, and strategic
collaborations will play key roles in overcoming existing
challenges. With a robust and evolving health tourism landscape,
Azerbaijan is well-positioned to attract a steady stream of
international medical tourists in the coming years.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan's government has taken significant
steps to position the country as a competitive destination for
medical tourism. By leveraging its natural resources, improving
infrastructure, offering tax incentives, and engaging in
international collaborations, the country is on the path to
becoming a prominent player in the global medical tourism market.
As the government continues to support and develop this sector,
Azerbaijan has the potential to not only enhance its economic
standing but also to provide high-quality medical services to
foreign patients. The recent amendments to the Tax Code, aimed at
reducing the tax burden on medical service providers and promoting
investments in the sector, demonstrate a strong commitment to
fostering the growth of medical tourism. With continued
governmental support and an unwavering focus on international
collaboration, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to reap the rewards of
its investments in medical tourism, contributing to both economic
growth and the enhancement of the country's global health care
reputation.
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109007572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.