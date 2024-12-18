The Safest Way To Integrate AI Into Your Health System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

87% of healthcare leaders interested in AI have yet to implement it. The majority express a strong desire to explore its potential, however, concerns about data accuracy, integration challenges, and the viability of adoption persist. According to a report by ECRI , artificial intelligence is the #1 safety concern in heading into 2025. With AI tools designed for use cases like fast-tracking diagnoses and analyzing genetic data, the potential benefits are clear - but so are the risks. Errors and biases remain, leading many healthcare executives to be wary.

Implementing conversational AI as part of digital front door transformation initiatives delivers immediate ROI.

The demand for reliable communication solutions will only increase. By integrating AI and modernizing the voice channel, Parlance equips healthcare with the tools necessary to keep pace, no matter the volume of demand.

As AI evolves, healthcare leaders are seeking ways to use technology to optimize operations while being mindful of the dangers that come with it. Generative AI has garnered particular interest, with 79% of healthcare CIOs

planning on integrating it into their organizations by 2026. When implemented at the digital front door, conversational AI brings undeniable ROI to health systems of any size. It's also the safest and most secure application of AI.

Introducing an IVA (intelligent virtual assistant) to the beginning of the patient journey ensures a more efficient workflow without the security concerns found in many other forms of AI. When healthcare consumers call on the phone, IVAs autonomously verify identities, manage appointments, answer FAQs, and more. When the voice assistant handles routine calls, skilled agents are more available to address urgent requests from those who need attention most. This improves the patient experience and reduces agent burden.

When it comes to concerns of safety and accuracy, voice assistants stand apart from other AI tools in healthcare. When verifying callers, the IVA simply retrieves patient data present in the health system's EHR. Outside of recognizing caller intent, conversational AI makes no judgment calls and offers no medical advice - it automatically leads people to the appropriate resources and enables them to self-serve. When voice assistants optimize workforce efficiency by saving human effort and time, healthcare organizations enjoy increased revenue and more streamlined operations while callers enjoy easier access to care.

About Parlance

For more than 25 years, Parlance has delivered impactful technology solutions to overcome longstanding challenges in healthcare communication. The Parlance IVA easily connects callers to the information, people, and services they need, no matter the volume of patient demand.

