New Year's Eve Photo Spot With Naruto With Japanese Lantern Illumination At Anime Park Nijigen No Mori

Special photo op announced as part of park's "Shinobi"-style Japanese lantern illumination at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction, on December 31st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has launched the winter illumination event "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato x Lantern Illumination 2024 in Awaji Island" at its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", to be held from December 14th, 2024 to March 2nd, 2025.

At the special "New Year's Eve Photo Spot with Naruto" event, participants can write their New Year's wishes on the lanterns, which will be placed in the shape of the "Konoha" symbol. With the attraction area lit bright red with Japanese lanterns, visitors can take striking photos to create unforgettable memories and greet the new year.

■Overview: "New Year's Eve Photo Spot with Naruto"

Date: Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. (Lantern illumination is from Saturday, December 14th, 2024 to Sunday, March 2nd, 2025)

Price: 300 yen (A separate admission ticket to the attraction is required)

Content: As part of the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato x Lantern Illumination 2024 in Awaji Island" winter festival, a New Year's Eve-exclusive event will allow participants to write their New Year's wishes and resolutions on illuminated Japanese lanterns, which will be placed in the shape of the "Konoha" symbol for a special photo opportunity.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.



