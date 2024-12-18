WOW Skin Science Adds 1M New Customers from Tier 2+, Eyes 5X ARR Growth on Meesho

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 18, 2024: WOW Skin Science, a leader in personal care and wellness, is expanding its presence in India’s tier 2+ markets through its strategic partnership with Meesho. In the past year, WOW Skin Science's partnership with Meesho has brought 1 million new customers from tier 2+ regions, highlighting the rising demand for its trusted natural products in these emerging markets. In the next 12 months, WOW Skin Science is targeting a 5X growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) on Meesho.

Through this partnership, WOW Skin Science has achieved a 10X growth in orders from tier 2+ markets, driven by strong demand across categories such as perfumes, facewash, serums, creams, sunscreens, shampoos, hair oils, aloe vera gel, and health drinks. The brand’s commitment to quality and effectiveness has resonated with consumers across smaller towns, positioning WOW as a preferred choice in the beauty and wellness space.

Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder of WOW Skin Science said, "Our partnership with Meesho has been transformative, enabling us to unlock new growth opportunities and build strong brand loyalty in tier 2+ regions. By tailoring our offerings to Meesho’s value-driven audience and providing compelling deals on select products, we’ve successfully delivered high-quality personal care solutions to millions of new customers. Over the past year, this collaboration has driven a 10X growth in orders from these regions, underscoring the immense potential of tier 2+ markets."

Among Meesho customers, WOW Skin Science’s Ubtan + Kojic Face Wash, Onion + Collagen Shampoo, Onion + Collagen Hair Oil, Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum, and sunscreen for all skin types have become top choices, reflecting a rising preference for trusted, natural products in emerging markets. Some of WOW Skin Science’s largest customer bases on Meesho come from tier 3+ cities such as Ambernath, Trichy, Etah, Nalgonda, Pratapgarh, Itanagar, Rourkela, Berasia, and Ramagundam. This reach has enabled the brand to connect with value-conscious customers and strengthen its foothold in underserved markets.

Megha Agarwal, General Manager, Business at Meesho said, “At Meesho, we are committed to empowering brands like WOW Skin Science to reach and resonate with value-conscious consumers across India. Our platform’s extensive reach into tier 2+ markets enables brands to connect with millions of shoppers who seek high-quality, reliable personal care products at affordable prices. The remarkable growth WOW has achieved highlights the potential of these emerging markets and reinforces Meesho’s mission to democratize internet commerce for all.”

As WOW Skin Science scales this partnership further, the brand is focused on innovating and launching products that cater specifically to the needs of India’s emerging markets. With plans to leverage Meesho’s vast consumer base, WOW is poised to continue its strong growth trajectory in 2025.





