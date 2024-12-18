Kuwaiti, Jordanian Troops Conclude Joint Drill

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministr of Defense declared on Wednesday conclusion of a drill between the special force/25 and Jordanian troops, code-named "the arrows of justice" (rimah al-haq), that had started on December 8th.

The drill was carried out as part of Kuwait Army's schedule of training with forces from sisterly and friendly states.

It was designed to elevate combat performance and readiness, exchanging expertise for maximum mutual benefit.

The conclusion ecremony was attended by the commander of elite squad/25, Staff Brigadier Anas Al-Fozan, and sernior Kuwaiti and Jordanian officers. (end)

