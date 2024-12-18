Australia's Ukrainian Embassy To Reopen In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia is resuming full operations at its embassy in Ukraine. Starting next month, Ambassador Paul Lehmann will be based in Kyiv.

This was announced by Australian Foreign Penny Wong during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I am very pleased to announce that we are now able to reopen our embassy in Kyiv. We have always said we would do so when it is safe. We have been working to re-establish the security arrangements to enable this to happen. I am very pleased to be here to announce the reopening of the Australian Embassy and that from next month, our Ambassador Lehmann, who is here with us, will be based here in Kyiv," said Wong.

She noted that in the coming months, the Australian embassy in Kyiv would be fully operational and expressed hope that she would return to Ukraine when the country is peaceful and stable.

In response, Andrii Sybiha welcomed the embassy's reopening, calling it a true demonstration of solidarity from Australian diplomats. "This is always a significant factor in strengthening bilateral relations. It is always an opportunity for the ambassador to receive first-hand information. It also opens up the possibility for growing direct communications," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Earlier, Australia had moved its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv at the beginning of 2022 due to the threat of Russian invasion. The embassy was officially closed on February 22, 2022, and since then, Australia had been operating its diplomatic mission from Poland.