Australia's Ukrainian Embassy To Reopen In Kyiv
Date
12/18/2024 8:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia is resuming full operations at its embassy in Ukraine. Starting next month, Ambassador Paul Lehmann will be based in Kyiv.
This was announced by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform.
"I am very pleased to announce that we are now able to reopen our embassy in Kyiv. We have always said we would do so when it is safe. We have been working to re-establish the security arrangements to enable this to happen. I am very pleased to be here to announce the reopening of the Australian Embassy and that from next month, our Ambassador Lehmann, who is here with us, will be based here in Kyiv," said Wong.
She noted that in the coming months, the Australian embassy in Kyiv would be fully operational and expressed hope that she would return to Ukraine when the country is peaceful and stable.
Read also: Australia provides additional support
to Ukraine
for reconstruction
and energy
In response, Andrii Sybiha welcomed the embassy's reopening, calling it a true demonstration of solidarity from Australian diplomats. "This is always a significant factor in strengthening bilateral relations. It is always an opportunity for the ambassador to receive first-hand information. It also opens up the possibility for growing direct communications," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.
Earlier, Australia had moved its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv at the beginning of 2022 due to the threat of Russian invasion. The embassy was officially closed on February 22, 2022, and since then, Australia had been operating its diplomatic mission from Poland.
MENAFN18122024000193011044ID1109007153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.