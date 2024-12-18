Kuwait Fire Force Discusses Cooperation With GCC Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait Fire Force Major General Talal Al-Roumi on Wednesday held talks with the head of the GCC center for emergency management, Brigadier Dr. Rashed Al-Meri, on mutual cooperation in the spheres of catastrophes, crises and emergenies.

The KFF said in a statement that Maj. Gen. Al-Roumi received Brig. Al-Meri and his accompanying delegation, lauding the cooperation between the force and GCC center. He also expressed readiness to put all resources at disposal of the center in the fire dousing and civil protection spheres. (end)

