Landi Kotal Students Reject FATA University Affiliation, Announce Protest Sit-In

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Students of the Postgraduate College in Landi Kotal have rejected the college's affiliation with FATA University and announced a protest sit-in outside the college gate on Thursday morning.

Addressing a press at the Landi Kotal Press Club, the college's student union president Daud, vice president Muhammad Asif, general secretary Muhammad Shoaib, Shayan Khan, and other students expressed their concerns. They stated that they completely oppose the decision to affiliate their college with FATA University.

The students highlighted that provincial ministers Muhammad Adnan Qadri and Meena Khan, along with other officials, had assured them several times that their demands would be addressed. However, even after three months, no resolution has been provided, causing significant disruption to their academic schedules. As a result, the students have decided to stage a protest sit-in that will continue until their demands are met.

Also Read: Karak: Seri Khwa Women Protest Gas Shortage, Boycott Polio Drive

They called upon political leaders, community elders, local government representatives, media personnel, and fellow students to join their protest. They also urged Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of Education Meena Khan, Provincial Minister Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri, MNA Iqbal Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, and other officials to revoke the decision of affiliating the Landi Kotal Postgraduate College with FATA University.

The students demanded immediate steps to resolve their issues so they could resume their educational activities without further interruptions.