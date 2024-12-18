Scholz essentially calls for his own political demise

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has essentially called for his own demise, requesting a no-confidence vote after losing majority support in parliament. His power has been undermined by the withdrawal of centrist members from his coalition, particularly Finance Christian Lindner, who refused to back Scholz's proposed spending increases, including an additional €15 billion for Ukraine. Lindner's departure marks a breaking point, leaving Scholz without the majority needed to push through his policies.



The fallout stemmed from Scholz’s handling of Germany’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict and his economic strategies, which many believe have pushed the country into economic turmoil. Scholz’s inability to secure Lindner’s backing on defense spending, coupled with tensions over Germany’s role in Ukraine, led to the collapse of his coalition.



With Scholz’s political future in jeopardy, attention now turns to Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz, who is leading in the polls ahead of a February election. Merz, who has been critical of Scholz’s approach to European and international affairs, is expected to take a more aligned stance with Washington and Brussels, which could further influence Germany’s direction.

