US President-elect Donald Trump states that Turkey plays pivotal role in Syria's future

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald stated that Turkey plays a pivotal role in Syria's future following the success of military operations that helped overthrow the former regime. During a press conference, Trump praised Turkey’s support for the Syrian opposition, describing their intervention as a strategic move that minimized casualties. He emphasized that Turkey, with its strong and unexhausted military power, would hold the key to the future of Syria. Trump also spoke positively about his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, highlighting his agreement with Erdogan and the impressive military strength of Turkey, which he said had not been weakened by war.



When discussing the situation in Syria, Trump criticized the ousted President Bashar al-Assad, calling him a "butcher" and condemning the brutal treatment of children under his regime. Trump also mentioned that the former Syrian government had crossed red lines, leading to U.S. military action during his term. In related developments, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Turkey for talks with President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The discussions focused on Syria's situation, with Erdogan reiterating Turkey’s commitment to maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity and national security. Blinken emphasized the importance of protecting Syrian civilians and upholding international human rights laws, while both sides agreed on the need for cooperation to eliminate terrorist organizations in the region and promote peace and stability in Syria.

