Uruguay’S New Defense Minister To Tackle Military Spending And Human Rights

President-elect Yamandú Orsi announced this decision following the Frente Amplio coalition's victory in the recent elections. Lazo's appointment signals a significant change in Uruguay's governance.



The Frente Amplio, a left-leaning coalition, has reclaimed power after a five-year absence. This shift reflects the dynamic nature of Uruguay 's process and the people's desire for change.



Born in Montevideo in 1967, Lazo's career path is far from conventional. She started as a journalist and even pursued tango singing. Her political journey began with the Union of Communist Youth.



Since 1989, she has been an active member of the Movimiento de Participación Popular, the largest faction within Frente Amplio. Lazo's political experience is extensive.







She served as a municipal communications director and later as a member of the Chamber of Representatives. Currently, she holds a Senate seat and chairs the Environment Committee. Her involvement in the Defense Committee has prepared her for her new role.

Yamandú Orsi's Presidency

The recent elections saw Yamandú Orsi secure the presidency with 49.8% of the votes in the runoff. Frente Amplio now holds a majority in the Senate but faces a tight margin in the Chamber of Deputies.



This political landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for the incoming administration. As the future Minister of Defense, Lazo faces several pressing issues.



She must address the controversial purchases of military equipment, including Embraer Super Tucano aircraft and Offshore Patrol Vessels. Her stance on these acquisitions will be closely watched by both supporters and critics.



Lazo's approach to civil-military relations will be crucial. She has called for dialogue and respect for institutions, emphasizing the need for balance between civilian command and military autonomy.



This approach could foster a more cooperative relationship between the defense sector and the government. The new administration, set to take office on March 1, 2025, faces broader challenges.



These include addressing the cost of living, improving public security, and maintaining economic stability. The Frente Amplio's economic team has prioritized growth, poverty reduction, and social protection while aiming for macroeconomic stability.

