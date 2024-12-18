Airtel Partners With Indian Army To Connect Villages In North Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File Photo

Srinagar- Bharti Airtel (Airtel) one of India's leading telecommunications service providers has partnered with the Indian to bring connectivity to villages in the Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts along the Line of Control in North Kashmir.

The company has deployed 15 mobile towers in this area, which will benefit the local population and also offer essential communication connections for stationed along the Line of Control, enabling them to stay in touch with their families and improve operational coordination, a company spokesman told Kashmir Observer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under the PM Vibrant Village Programme, villages such as Kachhal, Balbir, Razdan Pass, Taya Top, Ustad, Kathi, and Cheema are now connected to the rest of the country” he said.

These villages are located in the Keran, Machhal, Tangdhar, Gurez, and Uri valley regions, spanning the three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore.

Airtel is the only private telecom operator providing its services in these regions, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel has collaborated with the Indian Army to improve network services and enhance connectivity in remote areas of military bases. Recently, the company has successfully established connectivity in the Galwan River region and Daulat Beg Oldie (BDO), which is recognised as India's northernmost military outpost.