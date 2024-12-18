SBU Implementing Security Measures In Kyiv's Government Quarter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is carrying out planned counterintelligence (security) measures in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, particularly in the quarter.

This was announced by the agency's press service , as reported by Ukrinform.

The SBU is conducting these activities in cooperation with the Department of the State Protection, the National Police, and the Military Law Enforcement Service of the of Ukraine.

The aim is to ensure counter-sabotage protection of government facilities and to enhance the safety of Kyiv residents and individuals under state protection.

With the direct involvement of the Department of the State Protection, law enforcement officers are inspecting the territory and specific premises (residential apartments, offices, common areas in multi-story buildings, and public service establishments) to detect prohibited items. They are also checking individuals within the government quarter.

The measures are being conducted in accordance with the legal framework of martial law. During these operations, restrictions on pedestrian and vehicle access, document checks, and vehicle inspections may occur.

The SBU urges citizens to understand the potential inconveniences and respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers. Citizens are advised to carry identification documents and comply with the curfew regulations.

The agency emphasized that it adheres to the principles of legality and the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens in its operations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in November, the SBU conducted counterintelligence measures in Konotop, Sumy region.